G-III Apparel Group, LTD.’s (GIII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reiterated their buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) in a report released on Sunday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Standpoint Research raised G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.47. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm earned $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,164,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,899,000 after buying an additional 46,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,892,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,321,000 after buying an additional 249,440 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 18.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,752,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 112.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after buying an additional 1,112,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

