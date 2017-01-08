Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Jefferies Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/fy2019-earnings-forecast-for-heron-therapeutics-inc-issued-by-jefferies-group-hrtx/1143660.html.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $25.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,752,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,450,000 after buying an additional 516,166 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 58,039 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/fy2019-earnings-forecast-for-heron-therapeutics-inc-issued-by-jefferies-group-hrtx/1143660.html.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.