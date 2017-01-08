Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Dupont Fabros Technology in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dupont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Dupont Fabros Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dupont Fabros Technology in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dupont Fabros Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.33 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-dupont-fabros-technology-inc-dft-cut-by-jefferies-group/1143631.html.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) opened at 47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 342.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. Dupont Fabros Technology has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Dupont Fabros Technology had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dupont Fabros Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Foster sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $245,789.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,193.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 9,934.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 248,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dupont Fabros Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dupont Fabros Technology by 42.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,256,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after buying an additional 376,624 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dupont Fabros Technology by 98.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Dupont Fabros Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 55,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter.

Dupont Fabros Technology Company Profile

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a self-administered and self-managed company that owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers outsource their applications, and include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet content providers, media, communications, cloud providers, healthcare and financial services.

