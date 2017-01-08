Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-armstrong-world-industries-inc-lowered-by-analyst-awi/1143589.html.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AWI. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) opened at 40.15 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,297,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 326.4% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 134.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roy W. Templin bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.16 per share, with a total value of $99,217.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,816 shares in the company, valued at $178,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a producer of flooring products and ceiling systems for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company operates in four segments: Building Products, which produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber and metal ceiling systems for use in commercial, institutional and residential settings; Resilient Flooring, which designs, manufactures, sources and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial and institutional buildings; Wood Flooring segment, which designs, manufactures, sources and sells hardwood flooring products for use in new residential construction and renovation, with some commercial applications in stores, restaurants and high-end offices, and Unallocated Corporate.

