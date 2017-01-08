Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Young now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 20,000 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,808,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 308,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 177.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,615,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 1,033,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 63.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 377,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

