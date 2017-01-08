First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,253 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sunrun worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 774.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 10,427,339 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 757,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,662,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 452,128 shares during the last quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.7% in the second quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 594,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,015,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 1,506,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 542,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $602.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. The firm earned $112 million during the quarter. Sunrun had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc (Sunrun) is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. Sunrun has over 111,000 customers across 15 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

