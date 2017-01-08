First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 241,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 2.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,628,910 shares. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $200,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $790,411.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,117.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

