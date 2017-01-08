Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Position Raised by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Financial Engines worth $109,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Financial Engines by 26.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,711,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,484,000 after buying an additional 1,620,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,358,000 after buying an additional 437,912 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,064,000 after buying an additional 149,038 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,536,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after buying an additional 265,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,348,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period.

Shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 38.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business earned $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,345.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly O’donnell sold 9,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $357,959.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

