FBR & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

FBR & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. set a $27.00 price objective on Hilton Worldwide Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. MKM Partners raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $59.76.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/fbr-co-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-hilton-worldwide-holdings-inc-hlt/1143681.html.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 185.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.