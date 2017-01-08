FBR & Co Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. (EFL)

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) – FBR & Co dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) opened at 2.22 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The firm’s market cap is $193.57 million.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of power technology products. The Company develops energy storage products, including electrodes, separators, cells, modules and advanced battery systems. The Company develops Lithium Ion SuperPolymer batteries and battery-related products for the clean electric transportation, utility scale energy storage and smart grid power, consumer and healthcare markets.

