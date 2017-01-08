Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,517 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Express Scripts Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

