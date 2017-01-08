Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Celgene Corporation from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Vetr cut Celgene Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.94 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 price objective on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 119.64 on Friday. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 800,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $2,159,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 27.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 134,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

