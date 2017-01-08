E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) in a report released on Sunday morning. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 0.41% on Friday, hitting $36.56. 4,529,286 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $10010.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.72. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm earned $486 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,221,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,455,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,402,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,243,000 after buying an additional 1,053,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,940,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,468,000 after buying an additional 170,691 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,913,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,858,000 after buying an additional 570,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,500,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,149,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

