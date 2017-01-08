Entellus Medical’s (ENTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTL. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Entellus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entellus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Entellus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entellus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares. Entellus Medical has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company’s market cap is $355.21 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Entellus Medical had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The firm earned $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entellus Medical will post ($1.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entellus Medical news, Director Brian E. Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Farley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Michael R raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Michael R now owns 627,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 145,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 203,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 199,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entellus Medical

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

