Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $4,522,000 Position in Reis, Inc (REIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust maintained its stake in Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,026 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.95% of Reis worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reis by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reis by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Reis during the second quarter worth $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reis by 6.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) traded down 2.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 36,477 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.07. Reis, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Reis’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Reis in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Mark P. Cantaluppi sold 18,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $371,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reis

Reis, Inc (Reis) is engaged in providing commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals, through its Reis Services subsidiary. The Company operates through Reis Services segment. It maintains a database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the United States.

