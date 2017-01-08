Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2,105,000 Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.24% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,468,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 51.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 429,850 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 602,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 60.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 543,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 204,526 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded down 4.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 782,617 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $237 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Brean Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

