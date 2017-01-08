Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 11,310 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 42.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded up 3.67% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 81,489 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/emerald-mutual-fund-advisers-trust-acquires-11310-shares-of-global-medical-reit-inc-gmre/1143923.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.