Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,273,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,757,000 after buying an additional 3,692,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,889,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,740,000 after buying an additional 212,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,514,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,424,000 after buying an additional 124,229 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,051,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,036,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded up 0.52% on Friday, reaching $74.96. 1,697,087 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13928.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $835.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.84.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $112,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,610.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $583,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,651.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc is engaged in the production of analog semiconductors. The Company supports automotive, broadband, wireless infrastructure, energy management, Global Positioning System (GPS), industrial, medical, military, wireless networking, smartphone and tablet applications. The Company’s portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, infrastructure radio frequency (RF) subsystems, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops (PLLs), synthesizers, voltage controlled oscillator power dividers (VCOs), power dividers/combiners, power management devices, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

