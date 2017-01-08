Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $3,539,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded up 3.67% on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,489 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company earned $2 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wunderlich cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

