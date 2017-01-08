Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 46.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 91.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,223 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Dudley C. Dworken sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $41,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Michael Goodman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which operates over 20 banking offices in Montgomery County, Maryland; District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area.

