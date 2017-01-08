Domtar Corporation (UFS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Domtar Corporation were worth $114,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,293,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,667,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 25.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 941,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 193,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) opened at 40.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Domtar Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Domtar Corporation had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corporation will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Domtar Corporation’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Domtar Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Domtar Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

