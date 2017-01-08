Discover Financial Services (DFS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 1.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 3,137,831 shares of the company traded hands. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 25,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,421,316.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,589,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 815,872 shares in the company, valued at $55,609,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 724.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 112.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.7% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

