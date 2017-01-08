Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 121,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Dick’s Sporting Goods worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 84.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 1.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,292 shares. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1513 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

In related news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,403,676.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

