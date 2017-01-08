DIAM Co. Ltd. Buys 761 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 93.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 345,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) traded down 0.27% on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,153 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in a report on Saturday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

