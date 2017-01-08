DIAM Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC)

DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 239,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 36.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 719,568 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $15,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Micro Circuits Corporation by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 560,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCC) traded down 1.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 1,789,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $704.59 million. Applied Micro Circuits Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 million. Applied Micro Circuits Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Micro Circuits Corporation will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

About Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing.

