Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Maintains Stake in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. held its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 39.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 28,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,528,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $95,458,000 after buying an additional 106,943 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 15,113,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $16198.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Intel Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on Intel Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Intel Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

