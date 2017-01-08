Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 95.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) traded down 0.83% on Friday, reaching $13.20. 523,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $853.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc, formerly Darling International Inc, is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The Company offers a range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

