CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of CPI Card Group worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Friday. 372,888 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of -0.09. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. CPI Card Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. CPI Card Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

PMTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

