Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (COTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $35.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cotiviti Holdings an industry rank of 63 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings (NYSE:COTV) opened at 33.52 on Thursday. Cotiviti Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

Cotiviti Holdings Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company is focused primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company’s integrated solutions help clients manage payment accuracy in healthcare environment. The Company operates in two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other.

