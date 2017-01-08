Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 132,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.83. 2,167,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.57 and a 52 week high of $169.59. The stock has a market cap of $71521.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Cowen and Company set a $170.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $360,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $604,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

