Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Cooper-Standard Holdings worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 45.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 111.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 731,852.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter valued at $1,474,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded down 0.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 138,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business earned $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPS. Buckingham Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, insider Hill Advisors Genpar L.P. Oak sold 11,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $2,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

