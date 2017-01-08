Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued their overweight rating on shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Sunday morning. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has a $189.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, September 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 149.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $130.23 and a 52 week high of $173.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 331.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer and wine the United States and Canada. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

