Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $181.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) traded up 1.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.44. 4,441,941 shares of the stock traded hands. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $130.23 and a one year high of $173.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm earned $1.81 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 331.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer and wine the United States and Canada. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

