Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up from $191.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 149.44 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $130.23 and a 52-week high of $173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm earned $1.81 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer and wine the United States and Canada. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

