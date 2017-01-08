Conning Inc. Sells 100 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,519 shares. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $148.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm earned $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/conning-inc-sells-100-shares-of-f5-networks-inc-ffiv/1144121.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $134.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $227,386.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $669,802.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,778.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is the developer and provider of application delivery services. The Company’s core technology is a full-proxy, programmable, software platform called TMOS (Traffic Management Operating System). It helps organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, and software-defined networking deployments to successfully deliver applications to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.