Concert Wealth Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG)

Concert Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in ConAgra Foods by 71.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 3,341,213 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.30.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConAgra Foods’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About ConAgra Foods

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

