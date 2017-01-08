Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Decreases Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 15.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,526 shares. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

