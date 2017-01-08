Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. FBR & Co downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) opened at 70.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.44. Comerica has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Comerica had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,373 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $265,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Muneera S. Carr sold 1,986 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $101,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 305.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,277,000 after buying an additional 1,198,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 314.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,362,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,464,000 after buying an additional 1,033,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,595,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,477,000 after buying an additional 1,031,876 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 70.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,858,000 after buying an additional 679,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 674,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 624,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (Comerica) is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. Comerica has its operations in three business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management. In addition to the three business segments, it also operates in the Finance segment.

