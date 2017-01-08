Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 39.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 99.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 2,790.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) traded down 0.60% on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,941 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.46 and a beta of 0.84. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Cogent Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 516.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Off Wall Street restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 800 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $31,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications Holdings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

