Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $26,877,000 Stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Express Scripts Holding Company comprises 0.7% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $26,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 70.75 on Friday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $26,877,000 Stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/chicago-equity-partners-llc-has-26877000-stake-in-express-scripts-holding-company-esrx/1143748.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of Express Scripts Holding Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.