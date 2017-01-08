Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.20% of UMB Financial Corporation worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 353,864 shares. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UMB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UMB Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded UMB Financial Corporation to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of UMB Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $89,166.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

