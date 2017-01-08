CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,519,537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is -245.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

The stock’s market capitalization is $10.92 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Electric Transmission & Distribution, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Midstream Investments and Other Operations. Its Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

