CBS Corporation (CBS) Earns Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) in a research report released on Sunday. Loop Capital currently has a $77.00 price target on the media conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBS. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Brean Capital set a $65.00 target price on CBS Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut CBS Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.66.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) traded down 1.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. 5,275,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. CBS Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.65.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. CBS Corporation had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business earned $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBS Corporation will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CBS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in CBS Corporation by 1,184,230.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,883,086 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $102,515,000 after buying an additional 1,882,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CBS Corporation by 328,599.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,643,498 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 1,642,998 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in CBS Corporation during the second quarter worth $72,230,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in CBS Corporation by 18,395.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,183,718 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $64,442,000 after buying an additional 1,177,318 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in CBS Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,362,722 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,816,267,000 after buying an additional 612,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

