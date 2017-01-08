Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. General Electric Company comprises about 1.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 934,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after buying an additional 67,294 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 9.0% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 15.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,120,800 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $31.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

