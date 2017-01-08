Capstone Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 238,610 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

