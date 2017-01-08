Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores makes up 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at $309,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,418,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,665,000 after buying an additional 1,449,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $90,042,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 48.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,530,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,811,000 after buying an additional 1,154,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 106.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,776,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,751,000 after buying an additional 915,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,491,115 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $72.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $72.80 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura set a $81.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

