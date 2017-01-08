Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $874,000 Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,055,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in bluebird bio by 25.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in bluebird bio by 75.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 71,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 30,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 1.04% on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 657,646 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post ($7.02) EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases and in the field of T cell-based immunotherapy. Its gene therapy clinical programs include LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent B-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD), and Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

