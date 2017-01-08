Cambrex Corporation (CBM) Stake Increased by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) by 570.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,169 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Cambrex Corporation were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex Corporation during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambrex Corporation by 149.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambrex Corporation by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cambrex Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) traded up 1.34% on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,306 shares. Cambrex Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Cambrex Corporation had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm earned $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cambrex Corporation will post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. First Analysis upgraded Cambrex Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Cambrex Corporation news, insider Gregory Sargen sold 22,500 shares of Cambrex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 30,000 shares of Cambrex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,607,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cambrex Corporation

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. The Company provides products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics. The Company supplies its products and services across the world to generic pharmaceutical companies. Cambrex operates through three segments, which are manufacturing facilities.

