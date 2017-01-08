California Public Employees Retirement System Maintains Stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY)

California Public Employees Retirement System continued to hold its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 45.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 49.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 39.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 457,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $2.00 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Atlantica Yield PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -29.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABY. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Atlantica Yield PLC Company Profile

Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. The Company owns approximately 20 assets, comprising 1,441 mega watts of renewable energy generation, 300 mega watts of conventional power generation, 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines and 10.5 Mft3 per day of water assets.

