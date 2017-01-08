California Public Employees Retirement System Holds Position in Jamba, Inc. (JMBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System held its stake in shares of Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,923 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Jamba worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jamba during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamba by 184.5% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamba by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamba by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamba during the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) traded down 1.28% on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,085 shares. Jamba, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $154.21 million.

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jamba had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm earned $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Jamba’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamba, Inc. will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jamba in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 135,000 shares of Jamba stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of Jamba stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamba Company Profile

Jamba, Inc is a restaurant retailer of specialty food and beverage offerings. The Company operates through retail segment. The Company’s offerings include whole fruit smoothies, squeezed juices and juice blends, Energy Bowls, and a range of food items including, hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods and snacks.

